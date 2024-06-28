President of the Beulah Adeoye Foundation, Beulah Adeoye, has assured his commitment to the empowerment of people living in underserved communities.

Adeoye gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Council of Oke Ogun Obas, headed by the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi.

Speaking, Adeoye said the foundation’s empowerment is in the areas of education, healthcare, and economic development initiatives.

“The foundation aims to create sustainable change by providing resources and opportunities for growth and self-sufficiency while equally giving top-notch opportunities to youths to foster the development of the nation.

“At the moment, we are distributing the Beulah Women’s Fund, targeted to help women scale up their businesses and cushion the effects of the current economic downturn.

“In addition, on Wednesday, the 17th of July, we will be commemorating World Youth Day by empowering youths with various skills and capital for the establishment,” he added.

The meeting was hosted by Eleyinpo of Ipapo, Oba Ademola Adisa.

Speaking further, Adeoye appreciated the Obas for the security measures put in place and for bridging gaps across the communities in Oke Ogun.

Oba Khalid Olabisi, who spoke on behalf of the Oke Ogun monarchs, said, “Initiatives like this are rare, and we must sincerely appreciate your creativity and generosity for setting up a foundation of this kind.”

