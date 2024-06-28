Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has approved Friday, July 12 as the date for the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the Olubadan of Ibadan land designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The governor’s approval was conveyed in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mr Dotun Oyelade, on Thursday evening.

According to Oyelade, the announcement of the date for the Olubadan coronation has put paid to insinuations in some quarters regarding the government’s keenness on justice and fairness in the emergence of the next Olubadan of Ibadan land.

Oyelade said the state had put all machinery in motion to ensure that the coronation and presentation of staff of office would be a worthy and remarkable ceremony.

Olakulehin is the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

