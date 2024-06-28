Rotary Club of Maiduguri has installed a new president, Rotarian William Jaja, and inducted new members to the club.

In a brief installation ceremony in Maiduguri on Friday, the new President Jaja unveiled a comprehensive plan of serving humanity and helping the less privileged, especially tackling the state’s pressing challenges, prioritizing poverty alleviation, education, environmental cleaning, access to clean water, and maternal and child health.

According to him, empowering the next generation with education will help them to break the cycle of poverty. He promised to provide educational opportunities for children, particularly those affected by the 13-year Boko Haram insurgency.

He explained that his tenure will focus on WASH with the aims to improve health and wellbeing of the people in the state. “Our plans is to rehabilitate existing boreholes and construct new ones to provide clean water for the communities.

“The Rotary Club will partner with international organizations like WHO, UNICEF, and Save the Children to complement government efforts in improving maternal and child health, bringing succour to those affected by the insurgency.”

President Jaja’s agenda is expected to be widely welcomed by the people of the state, who have been ravaged by years of conflict.

In her farewell address, outgoing President of the Rotary Club of Maiduguri, Rtn. Pauline Ibrahim, has charged new members to work diligently towards the betterment of the people. She urged the new members to engage in selfless service and commitment to the community services.

She encouraged the new members to embrace the Rotary Club’s motto of “Service Above Self” and strive to make a positive impact in the lives of others. Rtn. Ibrahim also highlighted the club’s achievements during her tenure and expressed her confidence in the new leadership to take the club to greater heights.

The new members, inducted into the club during the ceremony, pledged to uphold the values of Rotary International and work tirelessly towards the betterment of society.

