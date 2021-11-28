Authorities confirm attack on Jos correctional centre

The authorities at the Nigerian Correctional Service have confirmed the attack on the Jos correctional service.

Francis Enobore, MNIPR, Controller of Corrections (PRO), confirmed the attack in a statement released on Sunday.

He said: “The Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State came under attack by gunmen who reportedly stormed the facility in large number with sophisticated weapons.

“The invaders were said to have arrived at the Custodial Centre at about 1720hrs and immediately made for the main gate where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.

“Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area.

“Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the centre.

“The situation is presently under control as the attackers firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies.

“Update will be made available as event unfolds.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!