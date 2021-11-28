Edo police confirms kidnap of DPO, as Fugar people demand his release

The Edo Police Command on Sunday evening confirmed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Fugar Police Division in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state, Ibrahim, Isaq, was kidnapped on Friday evening.

In a statement endorsed by the command’s spokesman, Bello Kontongs, the DPO was travelling in a private vehicle to Agenebode in the company of his orderly, simply identified as Sgt Aliu, both in mufti, when the gunmen intercepted them.

Kontongs disclosed that while the DPO’s orderly escaped, the gunmen took the DPO into the bush.

The statement reads: “This is to confirm to the members of the press and the general public that DPO Fugar division of Edo State police command CSP Ibrahim Ishaq was kidnapped on 26/11/2021 at about 1820hrs.

“The DPO was en route to Aghenebode in a private vehicle with his Orderly, one Sgt Aliu who were both on mufty. They were accosted at Ekwuosor by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

“The armed men suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire on their private vehicle forcing them to stop. They however whisked CSP Ibrahim Ishaq into the bush while the orderly managed to escape.

“To this end, the commissioner of police Edo State police command CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu has enjoined the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful business as the command is on top of the situation.”

Meanwhile, the national public relations officer, Fugar Progressive Union (FPU), Mr Solomon Obomighie has demanded the immediate release of Mr Ibrahim Aliyu Ishaq.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesman said that the abduction which is one out of many incidences not just in Edo state, but across the country, has once again justified the call to tighten security in various communities.

Obomighie said that the kidnap of the top policeman was even more worrisome because it heightened the already tense security situation in the land. “If a chief law officer can be abducted, who else is safe?” he asked

He added: “While we pray for the quick and safe return of the DPO, we call on all Fugar people, particularly at home not to panic as the newly reinvigorated Fugar Vigilante Squad, which is part of the Edo Security Network, in collaboration with the security agencies, are working round the clock to ensure the safe return and safety of all Fugar people.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!