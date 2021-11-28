PCRC mobilizes youths in Abuja against crime

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has begun mobilization of youths across the 62 political wards of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to curb crime within the territory.

To kick off the mobilization, the FCT PCRC youth committee held its maiden picnic at the weekend which featured free medical tests, fitness, aerobic and yoga that attracted youths from the six area councils.

During the programme, the PCRC FCT youth coordinator, Mr Victor Olatunji, said with the reported cases of criminal activities across the country there was the need to bring the youth under one umbrella where they can be engaged in useful activities that can make a crime-free society.

He called on the youth that irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political affiliations they should work closely with the police by providing them with useful information that will expose ills in their respected areas.

“The essence of this maiden picnic is to create more awareness on the need for the youth to join PCRC and assist security agencies in information sharing and making life more meaningful to people through helping police to curb crime.

“This picnic will also marshal out areas where we can cement our relationship with the police. The class of people that commit crime fall between the youth age bracket, so we think of how to minimize crime in the society, and decide to bring ourselves under this programme with the theme, ‘effectiveness of the youth in securing the country’.

Olatunji called on the youth to propagate the massage of a crime-free society by joining the PCRC to assist security agencies especially the police in curbing crime.

In his remarks, the guest speaker and security/peacebuilding specialist, Bash Olasupo, urged the government to get youths involved in security issues.

He regretted that the youth are not allowed to be part of the security framework at the beginning, which according to him was not helping in the fight against insecurity.

“We need to have an all-inclusive security architecture that will get key players involved from the beginning,” he said.

