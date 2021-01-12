AUPCTRE to shut down CAC from today

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) said it would shut down the headquarters of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) from today.

This follows the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the management of the commission by the Union.

The union had issued a 21-day strike notice dated December 18, 2020, and addressed to the Registrar General of CAC. It was signed by the General Secretary of AUPCTRE, Comrade Musa Ekpo.

While frowning at the anti-workers policies in the commission, the union listed some of the grievances of the workers to include lack of career progression, poor welfare, injustice against the staff, denial of earned 2019 promotion arrears, stoppage of all staff loans, among others.

The Chairman of AUPTCTRE in FCT, Comrade Aliyu Maradu said the union had written letters to the Board Chairman and the Registrar General to address the issues, but no attention was paid to address the pains of the workers

Maradu said, “arising from the above and in discharging our responsibility based on responsive and responsible trade union, guided by the principles of collective bargaining, due process, public service rules and strict adherence to the union and constitution of Nigeria, the Union had given the management of CAC a 21-day ultimatum starting from Monday 21 December 2020 to address all the issues raised, in order to douse already tensed industrial relations atmosphere and possibly avert a looming industrial crisis in CAC.”

Also, the Branch Chairman of AUPTCTRE, CAC unit, Comrade Ibrahim Makirfi, said: “The issue we have with the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has to do with the promotion of staff of the commission.

“When he came, he asked for the support of the union to ensure the goal and mandate of the commission was achieved and the union gave him 100 per cent support. However, along the line there is no motivational factor for workers like promotion, so, before he came on board the management as at then were planning promotion exams but he told us he wanted to suspend the process and reform the system. We believed him and a committee was put in place including union members and several vacancies were discovered but the Registrar General unilaterally limited the vacancies and even denied many staff of written promotion exams”.

