Attacks on INEC facilities ploy to create tension for postponement of polls ― Nasarawa SDP gov candidate

As the attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continue unabated, the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed Alfa, has said that the dastardly acts were a ploy by some elements in the country to create high political tension that would eventually lead to the postponement of the general elections.

The Nasarawa State SDP flagbearer who disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday while speaking on sundry issues ahead of the polls maintained that the perpetrators were not spirits but Nigerians who were determined to sabotage the polls by all means.

He added that it was the same set of people who have been doing everything possible to oppose the deployment of modern technology for the conduct of the polls as planned by the electoral body that were attacking the commission’s facilities and mounting a campaign of calumny agist its officials.

He urged the nation’s security forces to rise up and pin down those he described as the enemies of the state before they would set the entire country ablaze.

Alhaji Alfa who said that the SDP was on a rescue mission urged Nigerians to be vigilant and expose criminal elements in their vicinity so that the nation could have a peaceful poll that would give the nation responsible leadership at levels of government.

According to him, “there is hunger and poverty in the land, Nigerians are clamouring for a change and our party, the SDP is the alternative to both the APC and the PDP. The only way the change will come in for the elections to hold peacefully and it must hold with the peoples’ total support.”