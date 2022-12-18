Atiku’s daughter in Anambra, rallies students’ support for father’s presidential bid

Daughter of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Miss Maryam Abubakar, has urged Nigerian students and youths to vote massively for her father in the forthcoming presidential election.

She urged the youths to always believe in themselves, arguing that having self confidence to vote for the right person remained a major step to getting the country back.

Abubakar spoke over the weekend, in Awka during a summit tagged ‘Anambra Youths/Students for Atiku ahead of the 2023 general election.’

Addressing thousands of students and youths drawn from various tetiary institutions and communities across the state, she described her father as a strong believer in education and a better Nigeria and is determined to fix the country.

She asked the students to come out enmass to vote for the PDP presidential flag bearer in the forthcoming elections, particularly in view of the huge investments he has made in the education sector.

“Always believe in yourself, learn from past mistakes and don’t be easily distracted, believe you can recover your country. My dad is a strong believer in education; hence the huge investments he has made in education,” she noted.

Chairman of Atiku/Okowa campaign organization in the state, Chief Ben Ndi Obi described Atiku as a lover of students and youths, which he said he demonstrated through his huge investments in education.

“In Atiku you see a man who believes in education. Apart from building a university, Atiku offers scholarships to over 250 students yearly.

“Besides, he is a man committed to a better Nigeria, that’s why everyone, including students should join this movement to recover the country,” he said.

Also speaking, Director-General, Atiku/Okowa campaign organization in Anambra state, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo stated that Atiku/Okowa movement is a formidable one that has a very strong national alliance with political ideologies of foremost nationalists, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Alhaji Ahmadu Bello.

He admitted that the clamour for Igbo presidency is a general anthem among the Ndigbo, but maintained that the time was not ripe for the realization of that dream.

“It is only when a government interested in youth development is supported that Nigerian youths can have a better sense of governance,” he added.

On his part, Technical Adviser Atiku/Okowa campaign organization, South East Zone, Chief Dan Ulasi, said that search for national power could only be achieved through alliances and networks built overtime.

He re-echoed that time is coming when people of the Southeast would be at centre of nation’s power, insisting that it must be negotiated with patience.





The event which was held at the International Convention Center, Awka, was graced by dignitaries, including former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Iyom Josephine Anenih.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE