ASSOCIATION of Town Planning Consultants Association of Nigeria (ATOPCON), Lagos chapter says it is seeking collaborative efforts with the Lagos State Government in the aspects of capacity building programmes, implementation and monitoring of development plans and preparation of proposals on planning matters for betterment of the profession and society at large.

This was made known by the Chairman of the association, Dr. David Olawale, when he led his executive committee members on courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olumide Sotire in his office at Alausa, Ikeja.

The chairman stated that the association will continue to support the ministry in whatever capacity which will improve the practice of the profession and ensure the creation of liveable environment.

Olawale also emphasised that necessary mechanism will be put in place to assess the outputs of physical planning projects being carried out by member firms to ensure adequate delivery.

The visit, which was appreciated by the permanent secretary, gave room for interaction between the association and management team of the ministry.

In his address, the Permanent Secretary, Olumide Sotire, noted the improved level of town planning consultancy services in the state.

He further reiterated his desire for continued professionalism amongst consultants.

Essentially, he was concerned about the impacts town planners are making in the society.

In addition, the permanent secretary challenged the association to come up with ideas, initiatives and innovations that can put the ministry on it’s toes. He noted that all ideas would be welcomed as his doors are open and the ministry will always be available to support the association.

The visit had in attendance directors and representatives of all departments in the ministry.





