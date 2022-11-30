Atiku, Wike feud to be resolved soon ― Ex-PDP BoT chair, Jibrin

A former Board of Trustees Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Walid Jibrin, has assured that the lingering feud between Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar will be resolved soon.

He gave the assurance during the PDP zonal campaign rally in Wamba local government area of Nasarawa State on Wednesday.

He said the discontent between the camp of the presidential candidate and that of the Rivers State governor is the party’s internal affair, adding that the party has already waded into the matter, and that total reconciliation will be achieved in the coming days.

He chided those opponents celebrating and hoping that the face-off between the two leaders will undermine the party’s chances in 2023, noting that the PDP will come out of the anomaly stronger and more united.

Also, the PDP chairman in the state, Mr Francis Orogu said the ongoing effort to end the APC’s “misadventure” in the state is a collective one.

He said all the projects the APC has been campaigning with in the state were the legacies bequeathed to the ruling party by the PDP, adding that the main opposition party is on a salvage mission in the state and at the center.

The governorship candidate, Dr David Ombugadu promised to consolidate the PDP’s legacies and address the ills wrought on the state by the APC administration.

He pledged to particularly address the infrastructural deficit in the northern senatorial district during his first term if voted into office as governor in 2023.

