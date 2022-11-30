Kwara begins perimeter fencing of NYSC orientation camp

Consequent to the recent approval of the perimeter fencing of the NYSC orientation camp in Yikpata, Edu local government area of Kwara state by Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, the first phase of the project has commenced.

It will be recalled that, over the years, the lack of perimeter fencing has been a major challenge to maintaining effective security apparatus on the camp.

Speaking while inspecting the first phase of the project, the state coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Mrs. Francisca Olaleye, said that the state government embarked on the said project as part of its responsibility in ensuring the safety of lives and property of citizens.

Mrs. Olaleye, who expressed her satisfaction with the progress of the work so far, applauded the governor for being NYSC-friendly and appreciated him for his support and his positive posture towards further development of the scheme in the state.

She also said that the 2022 Batch C Stream II Orientation Course officially opened on Wednesday, with about 1,600 prospective corps members being expected in the state.

