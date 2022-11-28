ASUU Unilorin vows to resist half salary

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the University of Ilorin chapter on Monday protested what they called casualisation of intellectual workers in the country.

Speaking with journalists, former ASUU chairman of the university and a council member of the union,

Professor Rasheed Adeoye, and the secretary of the union in the university, Olatunji Abdulganiyu, described half salaries reportedly paid by the government to members of the union for October as unacceptable, saying it would be resisted.

“As a law-abiding union, we have heeded the directive of the court which directed that we resume to our duty posts while the substantive matter is being heard.

“However, after the resumption from the strike and to our utmost dismay, the government decided that half salaries be paid to our members for the month of October 2022. This development is unacceptable and would be resisted by our union.

“The fact is that academics are not casual workers. Only casual workers receive pay pro-rata. The law of the land is also clear on this; indeed, the National Industrial Court made it clear in a landmark judgment in 2020 that tenured staff cannot be paid pro-rata.

“It is very sad that the Minister of Labour is ignorant of the fact that academic staff engage in so many activities aside teaching duties. In fact, the primary duty of an academic staff is research, and there are other activities such as that that continue to engage their attention irrespective of strike action or whether school is in session or not.

“Gentlemen of the press, let me assure you that our union is resolved to continue to call the attention of government to its responsibilities despite the obnoxious treatment being meted out to us by government.





“To this effect, though we have resumed work in our university, government ignoble stance of withholding our eight months’ salaries, which is based on its ill-advised policy of “No work, No Pay” is set to trigger fresh crises. In the coming days, the union would respond by considering to invoke the “No Pay, No work policy and would abandon the works that have accumulated for those period which government has falsely claimed that our members have not worked.

“Members of the public are hereby sensitized and put on notice again that fresh crisis, which would surpass all previous ones, is looming again in Nigeria Universities as our members cannot and would not continue to do free work that would not be remunerated. We hope that with this notice, all relevant stakeholders, who have the ears of government and would act fast before the fragile peace restored on our campuses nationwide collapses. Our union and its members should not be held responsible for the consequences that its actions, in response to the crude wickedness of the Nigerian state, would have on all stakeholders,” the union said.

The ASUU leaders said that the demands of the union, for the records, included, “Release of Revitalisation Fund to the public institutions in the country, Release of White paper of Visitation Panels to public universities which our union forced government to convene, Renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU/ FGN Agreement and the termination of the obnoxious, ineffective and corrupt laden IPPIS as payment platform in the Nigeria public university system, among others.”