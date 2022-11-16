ASUU: No going back on no work no pay ―  FG

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated this while briefing correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Responding to the allegation made by the President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodoke, suggesting that paying the lecturers on a pro-rata basis was a ploy to make them casual workers, the Minister remarked that government has no such plan.

“Nobody can make University lecturers casual workers,” he said.

When told that the lecturers were threatening a one-day action to protest the government’s action, Adamu said he was not aware.

More details to come soon…