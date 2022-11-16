Hoodlums attack police, free suspects in Delta

The premises of a magistrate court in Ogwashi Uku, Delta State was on Tuesday turned into a mini battlefield as hoodlums successfully freed suspects that were earlier arraigned.

The police had brought four suspects identified as Elue Nwaolise, Azuka Obata, Ifechukwude Ikewenji, and Osim Okelue to the magistrate court charged with assaulting some members of the Ogwashi-Uku vigilance group.

Hell was let loose when the suspects were granted bail by the magistrate but with stringent conditions.

As the court officials were preparing to take the suspects into custody at the correctional center in the community, because of their inability to meet the bail conditions, it was gathered, the hoodlums attacked and overpowered the officials with two armed police escorts, freeing the suspects who were still in handcuffs.

Meanwhile, police in the area have begun a manhunt for the fleeing suspects and the hoodlums believed to be supporters of a certain chief in the community.

According to the State Police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, no arrest has been made at the time of filling this report assuring that the perpetrators would surely be brought to book.

