Hoodlums attack police, free suspects in Delta

Latest News
By Alphonsus Agborh- Asaba
According to the Secretary. Police recover 51 guns, arrest 10 suspects in Delta, Flood displaces families, Bus driver murdered in Delta community, Council chairman warns against Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh communal scuffle, Gunmen abduct pharmacist in Delta, Gunmen kill three policemen in Delta, strange disease hits Delta school, Police arrest man with N80,000 worth of fake notes at POS outlet in Delta, Suspected mentally-deranged person stabs man to death in Delta, Police nab suspected cultists, Police nab suspected cultists, Collapsed toilet wall kills, Two died others injured, Bayelsa PDP primaries, IPOB's threat to enforce, Gully erosion kills boy, threatens 20 buildings in Delta community, One fatally injured as rival cults clash in Warri, Police rescue 5 underage girls allegedly used as sex slaves in Delta, Manhunt for man, Police raid hotel, arrest four cultists, recover stolen car in Delta, Cult-related attacks claim five lives in Delta community, Police arrest woman for attempting to chop off husband's manhood in Delta, Woman defiles 12-year-old niece with stick for stealing garri, fish in Delta, 2023:  Delta Traditional Rulers Council distances self from proposed monarchs summit, Gunmen reportedly kill army officer in Warri, Gunmen kill vigilante member in Ogwashi Uku over land, Gardener commits suicide in Sapele, Auto crash kills six in Delta, Seven women feign blindness, arrested for child trafficking in Delta, others to death in Delta, Woman arrested for collecting N.4m to pass Nursing student in Delta, mad man burnt alive in Delta, Fleeing armed robbery suspects kill four in Delta, Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: One abducted, another injured, as gunshots rock communities, Eleven kidnapped persons rescued in Delta, Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping siblings in Delta, Girl escapes as two boys die at Effurun barracks fire incident, Hunter kills 60-year-old man in Delta for setting trap in farm, Four feared killed in Delta communities over land dispute, One kidnap victim rescued, Farmers outline reasons, detention of 14 youths in Delta community, Delta gov orders contractors, Two drown in Warri river, Protest, controversy trail killing of birthday celebrant in Delta, Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed, 3 feared killed, Ekiugbo, Ihwreko communities, One killed in Delta, Angry tenant stones landlord, Delta residents ignore directive, Community exco swearing-in , Police arrest three cultists in Ogwashi Uku, Youth activities in Oghara suspended, Reactions trail Delta cabinet, Suspected ritualists chop off head, Delta lawmaker condemns abduction, Death toll of mysterious, missing seven-year-old, Woman crushed to death, Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, Unapproved clinic, High tension cable kills man, Delta, Delta Workers accept salary review, alawuru, mysterious disease, cults clash at Ughelli, delsu lecturer, anti-cult commander, Ughelli police, 18-year-old lady in Delta hotel, Ughelli cult shootout, Abducted husband of bank manager, delta robbers, cultists axe delta student, meat seller in sapele, woman in shallow grave, prosecution of killer-cop, Community curses masterminds
Hoodlums attack police,

The premises of a magistrate court in Ogwashi Uku, Delta State was on Tuesday turned into a mini battlefield as hoodlums successfully freed suspects that were earlier arraigned.

The police had brought four suspects identified as Elue Nwaolise, Azuka Obata, Ifechukwude Ikewenji, and Osim Okelue to the magistrate court charged with assaulting some members of the Ogwashi-Uku vigilance group.

Hell was let loose when the suspects were granted bail by the magistrate but with stringent conditions.

As the court officials were preparing to take the suspects into custody at the correctional center in the community, because of their inability to meet the bail conditions, it was gathered, the hoodlums attacked and overpowered the officials with two armed police escorts, freeing the suspects who were still in handcuffs.

Meanwhile, police in the area have begun a manhunt for the fleeing suspects and the hoodlums believed to be supporters of a certain chief in the community.

According to the State Police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, no arrest has been made at the time of filling this report assuring that the perpetrators would surely be brought to book.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Soludo’s Bombshell

The stage is set for an epic battle over the political lever of Anambra State, with two brothers: incumbent Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, who was elected on ticket of the All Progressives grand alliance (APGA) and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)…

None Of Folarin’s ‘Pakute’ Against Makinde Has Worked — Monsurat Sunmonu

In this interview with WALE AKINSELURE, a member of the Oyo governor’s advisory council and former Senator representing Oyo Central, Monsurat Sunmonu speaks on the 2019 coalition agreement…

Tems Bags Multiple Nominations At 2023 Grammy Award

Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Temilade Openiyi known professionally as Tems, has once again put Nigeria on the global map after her hit track with American rappers, Future and Drake ‘Wait for U’ was nominated in two categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards…

Lagos Assembly Lawmaker Slumps, Dies After Attending APC Presidential Campaign Rally


A lawmaker representing Mushin constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Sobur Olayiwola Olawale, popularly known as Omititi, is dead. He was aged 58…

Proper Dressing For Hot Weather

The rainy season is almost home and the weather is already changing; the heat is already getting oppressive on many localities especially as a result of climate change…

Hoodlums attack police, free suspects in Delta

You might also like
Latest News

Oyo REC assures of peaceful polls in 2023

Latest News

FCT Fire Service saves 85 lives, over N4bn property in 2022

Latest News

Few African ports operate optimally, need smart technology adoption ― Huawei

Latest News

Humanitarian Affairs Minister visits Bayelsa, Delta over flooding

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More