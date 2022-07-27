‘Aseyin established progressive parameter to measure future monarchs’

Members of the Old Students of the late Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese I’ alma matter, Iseyin District Grammar School, (IDGS) have expressed deep sorrow over the transition of the monarch.

The 1993 set of the old students body in a statement signed by its acting Coordinator, Engr. Dapo Omotoso on Wednesday, commiserated with the people of Iseyin community, saying the legacy of good leadership, left behind by Oba Ajinese was worthy to be emulated.

They believed that his reign as Aseyin was enviable and has become a progressive parameter to measure future monarchs in Iseyin community.

The body described the period under the late monarch as peaceful and prosperous as his reign witnessed community developments in the areas of new road constructions and reconstruction of the old ones that were hitherto abandoned.

They claimed, that Iseyin people would miss the uncommon leadership style of the deceased Oba was a father to all no matter their political, religious or other inclinations.

The statement reads “with heavy heart we write to sympathise with the family, relatives and friends of our late Oba, who the Lord has used to bring many good things to our local government and its surroundings in the areas of urbanization and human development.

“Oba Adekunle while alive never shied away from his responsibilities in talking to powers that be in order to court and facilitate good things to the community and those can be seen today in the establishment of the College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) in Iseyin.

“We shall never forget how, during his tenure, the Moniya-Iseyin that had witnessed abandonment was reconstructed, same for Oyo-Iseyin road that was last reconstructed about forty years ago while, he has opened a new road linking Iseyin and Northern Nigeria through Ogbomoso.

“It is our belief that as he lived a fulfilled life and left a family that is united and enviable, which today has become a parameter to measure the achievements of future monarchs in the community.”

Oba Salawudeen, who was the Chairman of the Conference of Oke-Ogun Traditional Rulers left Iseyin District Grammar School in 1984 as the Senior Prefect and he went on to study Veterinary Medicine at the University of Ibadan.

