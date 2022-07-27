Osun APC chieftain resigns membership, defects to PDP

Former Commissioner for Finance in Osun State and a supporter of Mr Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Wale Bolorunduro, on Wednesday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC chieftain who made the announcement of his resignation in a press conference in Osogbo said, having made wide consultations with his supporters, friends, admirers and family who felt the best option for him was to shine the light, they opted for the PDP.

He said, “I hereby resign the membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) after eleven (11) years of active partisanship in the party. While my deportment, in August 2011 to ACN and APC (now) was by fate, I remain mortally grateful to Aregbesola for that singular act.

“I had used the opportunity to serve my state diligently and with the whole of my heart. As a top management staff of the current biggest bank in Nigeria, I used my contacts in the industry to raise funds to modernise my state. The sheer quantum of funds mobilized is a testament to creative financing and talent imbued by God on Osun citizens, who supported us during the capital raising.

“I have consulted wisely with my followers, admirers, friends and family, who felt we should pitch our tent with PDP, to join this party and to work with them to shine the light (Imole Osun).”

He remarked that he would have made his intention known before the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election in the state but “knowing ‘them’ it was better ‘to err on the side of caution’ for us to have today, tomorrow and the future”.

Bolorunduro said, “having been a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for eleven years, it is evidently clear that the party has departed from the old time progressive ideologies which eventually culminated in a loss of the election by the incumbent government.”

According to him “Osun APC has gone beyond salvage with deceit, injustice, lack of fairness, unhealthy/needless rivalry and poor reward that are alien to what Awolowo stood for.”

