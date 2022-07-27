INEC will not extend voter registration — Official

INEC will not extend ongoing voter registration beyond the stipulated July 31 deadline, Chief Ken Okeagu, its National Commissioner in charge of Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states said on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Okeagu who was on a one-day working visit to Ebonyi said he was satisfied with the turnout of prospective voters at registration centres visited.

He said INEC would, however, consider the deployment of additional voter enrolment machines to contain the surge by potential voters.

He expressed the optimism that INEC would enrol all eligible voters before the expiration of the July 31 deadline.

“We shall deploy additional registration machines to boost the registration in Ebonyi,” Okeagu said.

(NAN)

