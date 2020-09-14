As another independence celebration approaches

October 1, 2020 will be another milestone in the anal of Nigeria’s history; the date will mark the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence. It marks the date when Nigeria became a free nation from the British Colonial Masters/Imperialism, precisely on October 1, 1960. This year’s independence anniversary will also be remarkable for President Muhammadu Buhari because it will be the fifth anniversary of his tenure.

Though, this year’s event will be celebrated lowkey which is likely to be devoid of clicking of wine because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has sent many to early graves; a situation not peculiar to Nigeria as the pandemic locked down the economy of the world as a whole.

But in Nigeria, one must salute and applaud the steadfastness of President Buhari’s administration in its approach, work and full commitments in the spirit of patriotism, to curtail the spread of the disease. The prompt and various measures that were put in place saved the nation from a situation beyond control.

The right direction on economic policy which the president put in place during the pandemic also protected the economy from going into deep recession.

One of the commemorative features of independence anniversary is the conferment of National Honours on deserving Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various areas of callings; education, industry, philanthropy, as well as contributions to the political, social, arts and cultural development of the country. It is therefore not in dispute that President Buhari would likely make history this year by announcing names of those deserving of national honours.

At this juncture, I would have suggested to the Federal Government that under the present austere economic measure and Covid-19 pandemic, instead of commemorating the day and conferring national honours with the usual pomp and ceremony, President Buhari could announce the awardees’ names in his national broadcast to the nation,

Also, the awardees’ names and their specific honour could be published in some reputable national newspapers while letters and certificates will be sent to respective awardees through courier.

Chief Ademola Olowookere

Ibadan.

