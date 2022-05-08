Arthur Nzeribe dies at 83, Abians eulogise him

Second Republic politician, Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe has reportedly died at the age of 83.

He died on Sunday morning, a source told Sahara Reporters.

According to the source, Nzeribe was declared dead at a foreign hospital following an undisclosed ailment.

“He died this morning in a hospital abroad. The family will soon release a statement,” the source said.

An official statement is being awaited from the family.

Meanwhile, notable Abians have been commenting on his demise.





An APC presidential hopeful, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa described Nzeribe’s death as the “passage of a colossus”.

Ohuabunwa said he was a unique human being known for his political philosophy and stood by what he believed in.

According to the immediate past chairman of Abia APC, Donatus Nwankpa, the Oguta people and the entire Orlu senatorial zone have lost a colossus. He said that Nzeribe’s death “is a lesson to all that all of us, no matter what we are, will one day pay our last respect to the Almighty”.

