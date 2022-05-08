ASUU ends warning strike tomorrow, may commence indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced that it will end its warning strike tomorrow, Monday, May 9, as considerations on indefinite strike commence.

According to sources, the national leadership of ASUU will make public its decision on Monday.

It was learnt that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of ASUU had earlier given the go-ahead to its national leadership to call out members for an indefinite strike if nothing tangible is achieved after the eight weeks warning strike.

More details later…

 

