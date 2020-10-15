Senate confirms National Population Commission Board

The Senate on Thursday confirmed nominees for the Board of the National Population Commission.

The confirmation was a sequel to the screening of the twelve nominees for the Board by the Committee on National Identity and National Population led by Senator Ahmed Alkali.

The Senator representing Gombe North senatorial district presented his Committee report on Thursday.

Checks revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter dated 14th September 2020, requested the confirmation of the appointment of the Chairman, and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of twelve (12) nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

“The appointees are Nasir Isa Kwara (Nasarawa), Chairman; Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa); Mohammed Chiso A. Dottoji (Sokoto); Gidado Razak Folorunso (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi); Hon. Joseph Kwali Shazin (FCT); Ajayi Ayodeji Sunday (Ekiti); Garba A. G. Zakar (Jigawa); Mai Aliyu Muhammad (Yobe); Muhammad Muttaka Rini (Zamfara); Hon. Engr. Bala Almu Banya (Katsina); and Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).”

All the nominees scaled the screening hurdles and were unanimously confirmed.

