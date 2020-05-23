Arik Air prepares for post-COVID-19 operations

Arik Air, one of Nigeria’s indigenous airlines on Saturday in Abuja said that it was preparing to resume operations after the COVID-19 crisis, assuring that the airline would offer better services.

Tribune Online reports that the Manager, Public Relations and Communications of the company, Mr Adebanji Ola, announced in a goodwill message to customers of the airline that the company was collaborating with other aviation stakeholders to offer better service delivery.

“No doubt, the post-COVID-19 lockdown will entail lots of sacrifices, changes and new thinking.

“We assure that your favourite airline, Arik Air will be back and better.

“As we prepare for the eventual opening of airports for flight operations, we are working closely with agencies such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

”We are also working with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on how to ensure smooth and safe passenger facilitation after COVID-19.

“Before flight resumption, we will be embarking on enhanced health measures, including disinfecting and decontamination of all our aircraft.

“Other protocols to be put in place for the safety of passengers and staff members will be advised as time goes on.’’

Ola said that COVID-19 had brought unprecedented deaths, fear and disruption to lives and businesses not witnessed in recent memory around the globe.

“As a company, scheduled flight operations have remained suspended for the second month running.

“The impact has been huge on staff members, partner businesses and customers.

“Consequently, we focused on the health and safety of employees, families, customers and community,” the spokesman said.

He, however, said that in spite of the suspension of operations, the airline was busy attending to other social responsibility services for its communities.

“During this time, we are supporting local communities to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

“This is our little contribution to the government’s efforts at ameliorating the impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable in our midst.

“We are also conducting necessary overhaul and preservation on our equipment,’’ he added.

Ola said further that notwithstanding the restriction on flights, the organisation’s call centre would continue to be available to take calls and enquiries from clients and customers.

He advised Nigerians not to endanger their lives during the pandemic by staying safe all the time.

“Please stay safe and ensure strict compliance with all health advisory by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,’’ he advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arik Air, founded by Chief Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide in 2002 began flight operations in 2006 and had been servicing domestic and international routes. (NAN)