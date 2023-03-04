Many people dream about becoming a millionaire, but very few people leap from their dream to activities they need to do to become one.

Yes, dreams are free but the journey to wealth creation is tasking.

The good news, however, is that becoming a millionaire is not kept for the lucky few or those born into wealth.

In fact, some data shows that only about 12% of millionaires today, got their wealth from family inheritance. This means that wealth creation is possible for anyone willing to adopt certain practices and strategies.

I will be showing you some of the millionaire habits and practices you can use to build wealth and achieve financial success.

There are six core habits that can change your behaviours and help you build a solid foundation to attain your desire to be rich or wealthy. Build a solid foundation to become a millionaire. After all, a good house must sit on a solid foundation.

Your number one task, is to have a plan, write down your goals

Most Africans are prone to superstition, hence the reason our behavior is inimical to goal setting and planning. We naturally find planning offensive because we believe things will happen naturally whether we plan or not, so why plan?.

Some even say “man proposes, God disposes” so why bother?

By writing things down, you can gain clarity; either a short-term or long-term goal, you need this especially when building wealth. It can also be therapeutic and help you overcome struggles or problems that you might be facing in life.

When you spend time looking back at your writing, you can better understand your bearing and make required adjustments to your goals.

When you write down where you want to go in life, you unconsciously plug in your subconscious with a target. Writing down your goals may not guarantee immediate success but it shows you the path you should follow. Once you have a clear path, this then serves as your template for wealth creation.





With a clear template, you can have something to abide by year in and year out. It naturally becomes a framework that guides your decisions and steps.

So when people say the rich will always be rich it is because the rich have a template they work with. No matter the circumstance they find themselves, their template guides them.

The second task or habit you should cultivate is to always use your free time to focus on learning new things. New information is being birth like every second right now. The world has changed from the days of old. You need to always be a step ahead of the information age if you can.

This could be anything from learning and acquiring new skills to reading a book an hour before bed to increase your value and skillset.

This will help you become more productive, learn new things, and become more efficient in achieving your goals. They say input determines your output. You can’t give what you don’t have.

Develop a routine:- because of the peculiarity of the country we live in, it may be quite tasking to develop a routine.

When you live in a “dramatic” country like Nigeria, one will wonder how a routine can be kept and practiced. One minute, fuel prices increases, the next minute you wake up to the news of abduction, train hijack etc.

Developing a daily or weekly routine is however a powerful tool to adopt.

Dedicate some hours or minutes daily, or schedule days of the week to improving yourself and acquiring knowledge. This could mean dedicating a certain amount of time each day.

Minimize distractions: Identify the things that distracts you from achieving your goals daily and find ways to refocus or ignore those activities. This could mean turning off your phone, working silently, or focusing on the task at hand. The fear of failure: Don’t be afraid to fail. Some of the activities you want to do may require experimentation, and trial and error, so you need to be willing to make mistakes.

In fact, you can plan for mistakes ahead and work around how you will tackle them when they happen. Embracing failure as part of your creative process will help you focus more on your goals, instead of getting bogged down by fear of failure.

Collaborate with others: Collaborating with like-minded individuals can provide motivation, accountability, and fresh perspectives to help you stay engaged and focused on your goals. Most people need an accountability partner to help push them through hard work.

Prioritize these activities till they become your habit.

Have a blessed weekend.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE