By Dr. Wale Okediran

In my bid to avoid too much sugar, I have resorted to Sugar Substitutes (Sweeteners). However, I have since learnt that these substitutes have some dangerous side effects. Let me know how true is this claim

Suleiman (by SMS)

Artificial sweeteners can be a short-term way to help some people lessen their use of sugar and lose or manage weight. In general, sugar substitutes are safe for healthy adults. But be aware of how sugar substitutes affect your food and drink choices. These ingredients may get your tastebuds used to sweetness. And that can make drinking enough water a challenge. Products made with sugar substitutes also may give you the wrong message about processed foods. However, artificial sweeteners can help some people enjoy sweetness without excess calories. And if used in moderation, artificial sweeteners can be part of a healthy diet. Health agencies have clarified that sugar substitutes do not cause serious health problems. In general, it is safest to take in small amounts of sugar substitutes. And it’s best to use sugar substitutes for a short time, or just every once in a while. So try to cut back if you use them a few times a day.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE