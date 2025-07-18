APGA remains consensus party to develop Anambra — Gov Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has described the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the veritable platform for developing all sectors of the state.

Governor Soludo stated this on Thursday while speaking at various markets he visited, where he had a one-on-one interaction with people at the grassroots.

The markets visited include Oye Aguluzuigbo, Oye Ichida, Oye Obeledu and Oye Nimo, all in Anaocha local government area.

Throughout the day, Governor Soludo emphasised his belief that effective governance must begin at the grassroots level, working collaboratively with local leaders and citizens to create lasting change.

He reiterated his administration’s focus on improving market conditions, providing access to loans, and fostering an environment conducive to trade and commerce.

While enumerating the various infrastructure projects in the local government area, he expressed his continuous willingness to engage directly with the public, underscoring his administration’s commitment to transparent governance.

The Governor expressed optimism about the future of Anambra State under the banner of APGA.

He said, “Together, we will ensure that the voices of our people are not just heard, but acted upon. Our strength lies in our unity, and as we continue to work together, there is nothing we cannot achieve.”

The feedback and spirited exchanges with ndị Anambra at the various places visited served to reaffirm the belief that effective governance indeed begins at the marketplaces where everyday lives unfold.

Principal Secretary to the Governor, Barr. Joachin Anaeto, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Protocol and Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Chinedu Nwoye, accompanied the Governor to the various locations while the Mayor of Anaocha local government area, Mr. Romanus Ibekwe and a large crowd of party faithful and supporters thronged out to receive them.

