OpenAI’s ChatGPT now takes actions on users’ behalf with new agent feature

OpenAI has introduced a new agent feature for ChatGPT that enables the AI chatbot to take actions on behalf of users.

The update, called “agent mode,” marks a major step in the evolution of AI assistants, allowing ChatGPT to go beyond answering questions and begin completing tasks for users in real time.

Announced on Thursday, the new capability allows ChatGPT to “think” and “act” using its own virtual computer.

With this, users can issue complex requests like “check my calendar and brief me on upcoming meetings,” or “plan and order ingredients for a Japanese breakfast for four,” according to OpenAI.

The rollout begins immediately and is available to subscribers on the Pro, Plus, and Team plans.

The feature combines ChatGPT’s browsing and research tools called Operator and Deep Research to deliver a more powerful assistant experience.

In a video demo, OpenAI staff showed the agent helping a user prepare for a wedding by suggesting outfits that match the dress code, finding hotels with buffer days, and compiling a detailed itinerary all from a single prompt.

This move puts OpenAI in direct competition with Google, which is building similar capabilities into its Gemini AI assistant. Apple is also developing a smarter Siri that can use apps on users’ behalf, though it’s reportedly delayed.

While the upgrade opens up exciting possibilities, OpenAI acknowledged that it also comes with new risks. The company has placed limitations on what the agent can do, including blocking high-risk tasks such as bank transfers. It also requires user oversight for certain actions, like sending emails.

Privacy concerns remain a key issue. OpenAI advises users to be thoughtful when granting the agent access to personal data suggesting, for instance, that it’s reasonable to allow calendar access for coordinating meetings, but unnecessary for tasks like shopping for clothes.

As tech giants race to create more capable AI agents, OpenAI’s latest release signals that digital assistants are quickly moving beyond simple conversation and into the realm of autonomous task management.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE