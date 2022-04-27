APC will settle for consensus in Benue ― Akume

Former Benue State Governor and Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, has said the All Progressives Congress in the North Central state would adopt the consensus option for the emergence of its governorship candidate for next year’s general elections.

Akume dropped the hint while speaking with newsmen in Abuja shortly after a meeting of Benue APC Stakeholders.

The former governor said there was nothing untoward about consensus as he noted that there was provision for it in the party Constitution.

He said:”There is provision for consensus in our constitution and of course, in the Electoral Act. The issue is consensus arrangement is wonderful, difficult decisions are taken through consensus and no matter how difficult a situation is through consensus, you build up a consensus and then answer emerges, I support that there is nothing wrong with that but where we can not afford to do it then the normal processes will also proceed.”

Akume who assured that the party flag bearer in Benue would not be imposed called for unity among the stakeholders as he declared that only a united front would dislodge Samuel Ortom led People’s Democratic Party administration.

“Today, Benue state remains in the last position in every index of development. We have surveyed the array of aspirants our party is parading. Each and every one of you is far better than every aspirants their party is parading. Our people have suffered for so long. They are expecting so much from the APC. Thirty of you are looking for one position, all determine to turn fortune of Benue state around.

“You all have to sit down and talk as brothers and sisters. Talk peace. We are all one. The elites have tried to divide us. Let’s say no to that. This time the people would determine who are candidate and Governor will be not the holy spirit that brought Ortom and suswam through my support.





“Love yourself . Nobody is happy about PDP. Don’t run yourself down. Don’t do it. Let’s work hard to win election. The President has done huge intervention to reposition the economy of Benue state and the country.”

The Minister advised all the stakeholders and all the governorship aspirants to be united.

“APC is the greatest political movement in Africa and we in Benue state are also part of that movement. If you look at the array of governorship aspirants who are gathered here for this retreat then you know that Benue is ready, committed to rescue Benue, to take the state from the dungeon to the promised land.

“My advice to them is to ensure that their unity is not compromised and ensure that their sense of improvement is not undeniable, and that will ensure that APC takes over Benue in 2023.

“We want a situation whereby Benue APC is reunited to the mainstream politics. Our late leader, Senator Joseph Tarka brought us back to the mainstream in 1979 and ever since we have never looked back. This party is doing a great job under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. We have huge intervention in infrastructure development across the country, intervention in security and so on.”

Among the stakeholders in attendance at the meeting were Senator Barnabas Gemade, former Governors, Ministers, serving state and national assembly members and heads of parastatals in both Benue and at the federal level.