Inuwa laments high usage of hard drugs in Gombe, receives new NDLEA zonal commander

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has lamented that the statistics are really high and worrisome for the to be the highest in terms of the use of hard drugs in the country.

The Governor made the lamentation when he received the new Zonal Commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in charge of zone B, comprising of Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States, Idris Mohammed Bello saying, “I got wind of this information when I visited NDLEA Chairman, Gen. Buba Marwa”.

The Governor added that, “I Am happy that the zonal office is being set up for better coordination that means decisions and actions will be taken in order to compliment the operations of the State office, which will equally mean better performance to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the State”.

He noted that while rehabilitation of drug addicts is fundamental, combating its abuse and peddling is equally important to avoid substance abuse in the first place.

Inuwa Yahaya further stressed that the need for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) to re-strategize and collaborate more with relevant agencies in the fight against the use of illicit drugs and their peddlers.

The Governor who noted the clear correlation between the use of drugs and crimes, assured the NDLEA of his administration’s commitment to continually work in partnership with the agency in order to combat the sale and use of illicit drugs in the State.





He called on security agencies in the State to be weary of flash points as the centrality of Gombe State makes it a preferred destination for drug peddling and its abuse.

He also said that Gombe State sits at the centre of the North-East and therefore becomes an easy access for all manner of people including the good and the bad ones.

Inuwa Yahaya stressed that more needs to be done by both the NDLEA as well as sister security agencies to rid the society of substance abuse, observing that such can only happen with a stranger synergy.

On the issue of funds and logistics, a barracks and a correctional centre, Inuwa Yahaya explained that in spite of the paucity of funds in the midst of competing demands, his administration will do all it can to support the NDLEA.

Speaking earlier, the zonal Commander of NDLEA, Idris Mohammed Bello appreciated Governor Inuwa Yahaya for assisting the State office of the Agency to carry out its constitutional responsibility.

The visiting Zonal Commander equally noted the spectrums of youths empowerment in the State, describing it as a subtle and intelligent method of fighting drug abuse among the younger ones.

He observed that drugs abuse has a direct link with crimes and criminalities and therefore wants the support of the Gombe State Government towards the fight against the sale and use of illicit drugs.

The NDLEA Zonal Commander said that the time has come for all Nigerians to get involved in the fight against drugs abuse, saying the agency cannot do it all alone.

He observed that most of the State Commands are constrained due to lack of funds and logistics and therefore appealed to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to consider giving some interventions in this regard, particularly at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre of the Agency.

Highlights of the visit was the decoration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as the Zonal Patron of War Against Drugs Abuse ( WADA).