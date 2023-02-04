Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

Volunteers, Non-Governmental Organisation and Support Groups for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council have accused the ruling party APC of using several guises, including state forces to resist, frustrate and disrupt political campaigns of opposition parties in the State.

The group Director Hon. Darlington Peter Onwe, disclosed this in Abakaliki during a press conference where he condemned the attack on All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate by unknown gunmen which led to the death of his driver and left others injured.

Onwe, who alleged that the APC government in the State is using violent attacks and all forms of manipulative political and security gimmicks, against the opposition parties in the state, call on the Inspector General of police, the Director General of the Department of State Security Service and other security agencies to call the State government to order before it becomes too late

According to Onwe, the state government’s approach to opposition parties are highly worrisome as it’s nothing but an invitation to anarchy, blood-birth and breakdown of law and order if nothing is done urgently.

His words; “Therefore, the Inspector General of police, the Director General of the Department of State Security Service and other security agencies should take note and call the Ebonyi State government and their militia forces under Mr Umahi, the outgoing Governor of Ebonyi State to order before it’s too late. This is because if this unnecessary provocation continues, our volunteers and supporters will be left with no option than to meet every action with equal and opposite reaction; this is because responsibility is laid on every living thing to survive, and this survival also entails self-protection against harm.

“Our directorate will stop at nothing legitimate to foil and respond to any further provocation from the Ebonyi state government under Mr Umahi, including enforcing our fundamental political rights within the confines of law”.

Recall Prof. Benard Ifeanyi Odo, governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) convoy was on Thursday night attacked by unknown gunmen on his way back from campaign rally which led to the death of his driver.

State govt reacts

However, Ebonyi State Government through the commissioner of information Uchenba Orji while reacting to the allegations, denied insinuations that the Ebonyi State Government was behind the attack.

He then enjoined APGA, PDP and other opposition political parties in the State to desist from attributing every misfortune to APC in order not to further heighten tension in the polity.

He then, condemned in strong terms the attack on Prof. Odo’s convoy by unknown gunmen in the State.

“We have continued to give them the necessary environment as a Government to showcase what they have for the people but unfortunately they have got nothing to show, they have failed because they can not tell the people what the people will like to hear. “Our duty is to ensure that lives and property are secured in Ebonyi State, especially at this time that we are faced with security challenges in the Nation.”





Also, the Special Security Consultant to the State Government, Chief Stanley Emegha dissociated the Ebubeagu Security outfit from the attack against the allegations of the APGA. He then advised the opposition political parties to desist from playing politics with human lives.

“Professor Odoh is becoming too desperate, he should know that if he doesn’t become the Governor, Ebonyi State will still move on.Let us always know that come what may we are from Ebonyi and no matter what you become tomorrow it is tenured and the moment the tenure is expired you leave the office.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Cp Garba Aliyu has confirmed the attack on APGA governorship candidate.

According to him in a statement signed by the Police image maker SP Chris Anyanwu, Prof. Odo, all other dignitaries and party supporters escaped unscathed

The CP, therefore, advised politicians to redraw their campaign itineraries and reset the time in order to avoid nocturnal movements even as the command is doing everything possible to trail and brought the perpetrators to book.

