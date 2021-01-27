APC stakeholders back Kwara gov for providing dividends

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, have pledged their support for Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for providing dividends of democracy to the area.

Speaking with journalists in Esie town, on Wednesday, the APC stakeholders, led by Hon Olabanji Olayemi and Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, said that they would back the second term of the governor whenever he signifies the intention.

The stakeholders, who include present and past political office holders and elected representatives, grassroot mobilizers, youth and women leaders, also include Hon Raheem Olawuyi, who represents Oke-Ero/Isin/Ekiti/Irepodun federal constituency of the state.

The political leaders, who rose from a meeting where they reviewed the political situation in the state and impact of governance in the local government, pledged their loyalty to the governor, especially on the current political situation in the party.

“Irepodun LGA appreciates Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his love for our people and the very visible beneficial projects and programmes of his administration.

“Within 100 days in office, Governor AbdulRazaq had not only visited Irepodun twice, but he has also touched Irepodun ground more than four times on inspection and in solidarity.

The benefits of the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to Irepodun include but not limited to:

• Completion of Taiwo Road, Omuaran

• Esie museum Road Asphalt lay

• Renovation of court building, Omu Aran

• In the outgone year, Irepodun benefitted from the free surgeries of the state Government and the social investment programmes such as *Owo* *Arugbo* and *Owo* *Isowo*.

• Comprehensive Renovation and construction of Additional Facilities, Oro Grammer School, Oro

• Renovation of Block of 3 Classrooms with an office and store, GSS, Omuaran

• Renovation of a Block of 4 Classrooms, CHS, Ajasde-Ipo

• Renovation of a Block of 4 Classrooms and workshop building, Esie/Iludun Technical College

• Renovation of Examination Hall, GSS, Omuaran

• Renovation of a block of Laboratory, PMC, Oro-Ago

• Irepodun Local Government also benefited from the industrial motorized boreholes to Fulani/Herdmens across the 16 LGAs and drilling of 1 HandPump and Boreholes to Fulani/Herdsmen across the 16 LGAS

• Also ready for Irepodun are the renovation works at the primary health centres in Ajasse-Ipo, Oko and Oke-Ola Oro

• Indigenes of Irepodun were among the beneficiaries of the health insurance scheme of the Administration

• Irepodun will also benefit from the RAMMP Project which has started.

In the light of the enumerated achievements of the Governor in Irepodun LGA, it is not difficult for us to publicly declare unequivocal support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his Administration.

We pledge our full support for Alhaji Abdullahi Samari and, as we did with his predecessor, we look forward to working with him, even on a grander and smoother scale.

