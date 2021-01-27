802 Nigerian returnees to arrive from Saudi Arabia Thursday, Friday

About 802 Nigerian nationals returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are expected in Abuja on Thursday and Friday.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday.

Aduda further disclosed that the returnee will arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via two Saudi Arabian Airlines.

The statement further read in part: “The first batch will arrive on Thursday, 28th of January at 11:50 a.m., while the second will arrive on Friday, 29th January at 10:35 a.m.

“The returnees will be received on arrival by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and other relevant MDAs. They will be quarantined at the FCT Hajj camp for a period of 14 days in line with established COVID-19 protocols.

“Thereafter, the Ministry will facilitate their movement to their respective home destinations.”

