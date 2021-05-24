APC Southwest leaders’ resolutions have my support ― Akeredolu

The Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum and the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has thrown his weight behind the outcome of the meeting held by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, in Lagos.

Akeredolu who made this known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Richard Olatunde, attributed his inability to attend the meeting to lack of timeous communication aside mix up, which were largely responsible for his inability to attend the meeting but however, described the parley as “commendable and timely.”

The statement read that “Governor Akeredolu would have loved to be present at the meeting for several reasons. Far more important, the issues distilled bordered on the Southern Governors’ Asaba Declaration.

“However, a slight mix-up and communication gap had caused his unintended absence even as an earlier engagement had been fixed for Ibadan weeks before the meeting.”

Olatunde further said in the statement, “Nonetheless, the resolutions reached by the revered leaders at the Lagos meeting are quite commendable and timely; the issues discussed are germane and are clear indications that men of goodwill are working together to solve the nation’s current challenges.

“As one of the leaders of the APC in the Southwest, and more so that, he presided over the Asaba meeting of the Southern Governors, nothing could be more spirit-lifting than the outcome of the Lagos meeting, on Sunday.

“He, therefore, endorses all the resolutions reached by the leaders who attended the meeting,” the statement said.

It will be recalled that Akeredolu was not present when leaders of APC in the Southwest, including some governors on the platform of the party, met in Lagos where they thrown their weight behind the call for true federalism, oppose separatists agitations and endorsed the position of the southern governors on the ban on open grazing.

Some of the leaders include former interim Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state; Lagos state Governor and host, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; The Minister of Trade and Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; former Vice Chairman, APC South-West, Chief Pius Akinyelure; and former Army Chief, General Alani Akinrinade.

