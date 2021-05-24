Constitution review: Senator Daduut calls on Constituents to make their views known

Senator representing Plateau South, Prof Nora Daduut, has called on citizens of her Senatorial district and the state to take advantage of the forthcoming Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution to make their views/positions known and voices heard.

Daduut in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos reads that the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution is expected to hold a Public Hearing for the North Central States of Plateau , Benue and Nasarawa, on Wednesday 26th May and Thursday 27th May, 2021.

She further said that the event is set to hold in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

It reads in part “The Public Hearing is on the Proposed Alteration to the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended) on areas of interest to Nigerians which includes Gender Equity and Increased participation of Women and Vulnerable groups in governance, The Federal Structure in governance and Power Devolution ,Local Government Administration/Local Government autonomy , Public Revenue, Fiscal Federalism and Review of Revenue Allocation Formula , the Establishment of State Police, others are Residency and Indigeneship , States and Local government creation , Constitutional Roles for Traditional Rulers, Judicial Reforms, Adjudication of election and Pre-election matters and justice delivery concerns, Electoral Reforms that will make INEC deliver transparent, credible, free and fair elections, Political Parties, Independent candidature and election management,Socio-Economic Rights as contained in Chapter II of the Constitution, Immunity- Removal of immunity in prima facie criminal cases,

,Time-line for Assent of Bills and Passage of Appropriation Bill and any other issues that promote the unity and good governance of the Nigerian nation.

Senator Daduut further calls on Civil Society Organizations, Professional Bodies, Traditional and Religious leaders, representatives of Development Associations, interested groups and citizens to take advantage of the Public Hearing to make their views/positions known and voices heard .

She further stressed that she would continue to put the interest of her Senatorial District first at all times.

