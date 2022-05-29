APC primary: Ekiti reps aspirants threaten party, demand rerun of exercise

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Two aggrieved aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the member representing Ekiti Central Federal Constituency two in the House of Representatives, Mrs Wunmi Ogunlola and Mr Dele Philips, have called for a rerun of the primary election which they alleged was inconclusive due to snatching of the ballot box by suspected thugs.

The duo and the immediate past Chief of Staff to governor Kayode Fayemi, Biodun Omoleye, contested for the House of Representatives seat for the Ekiti Central Federal constituency two.

Ogunlola and Philip who made the call on Sunday at separate briefings in Ado Ekiti alleged that the agent of one of the aspirants started tearing the ballot papers midway into the shadow poll.

According to them, those in the hall including the committee sent to conduct the poll, scampered for safety due to ensuing melee after the disruption of the process.

The duo wondered how a winner could have been declared in an election that was ongoing, warning of the consequence of the imposition of aspirants when a governorship election was around the corner.

Ogunlola said: “We are still within the time frame allowed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), let the electoral committee come back to conduct a free and transparent primary.

“Let me warn that there will be consequences for what they are doing because people know who they want. There are things you don’t do when a governorship election is around the corner.”They want to trade my mandate for compromise. Their preferred candidate wanted to be governor, they didn’t give him. He wanted to contest for Senate, they refused him. They are now trading my mandate because of my gender or because they felt I am nobody. But it is not over until it is over. Don’t let them forget the June 18 governorship election because it appears they don’t want the APC candidate to win with these shenanigans we are witnessing.”

Philip said, “What I am asking for is a rerun primary that is free, fair and transparent. President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that ballot snatcher should be shot, but nothing is heard about the perpetrator.

“We are expecting an official statement from the committee or the leadership of the party on when the rerun primary election will take place.

“It is surprising that despite the disruption of the process, the party organs in Ekiti and the electoral committee from Abuja are yet to transmit the date for a rerun election.”

APC primary: Ekiti reps aspirants threaten party, demand rerun of exercise

