(BREAKING): Atiku is PDP’s presidential candidate  

Former Vice President and the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has once again emerged as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

He emerged victorious in the primaries conducted at the national convention of the main opposition party inside the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Saturday.

Twelve aspirants took part in the contest following the withdrawal of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

The former Vice President polled a total of 371 votes to defeat his nearest rival, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who garnered 237 votes.

The result of the election declared showed that former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, came third with 70 votes while others are:

Udom Emmanuel – 38





Bala Mohammed – 20

Anyim Pius Anyim – 14

Sam Ohuanbunwa – 1

Diana Tariela Oliver – 1

Ayo Fayose – 0

Dele Momodu – 0

A total of 767 delegates were accredited to vote in the exercise.

Twelve votes were voided.