Primaries: Oshiomhole, Daniel, Yari, Bamidele, others win APC NASS tickets; Akpanudoedehe loses guber bid in Akwa Ibom

FORMER deputy governor of Lagos State, Oluranti Idiat Adebule, has emerged candidate of the All Progressives Congess (APC) for Lagos West Senatorial seat, for the 2023 polls, scoring a total of 424 votes to emerge winner in the party’s primary election held on Saturday at the Agege Stadium.

Adebule defeated Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Opeifa Kayode, who contested against her. Obanikoro polled 119 votes to come second, while Opeifa came third with four votes, with 10 void votes recorded in the exercise that had 557 delegates accredited to vote.

Obanikoro, a former minister, in his reaction through his Campaign Organisation, expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the election, stating that the declared winner was not even qualified to stand for the exercise.

The organisation, in a statement released shortly after the exercise and signed by Tunji Adenbarin, stated that the exercise was fraught with intimidations and other malpractices which it said it would address with the party in due course.

In the same vein, Senator Tokunbo Abiru representing Lagos East Senatorial District on the platform on Saturday won the party’s primary, polling a total 344 votes, to again fly the APC flag as its candidate for the coming 2023 General Election.

Ex-gov Yari, Marafa, Sahabi emerge APC senatorial candidates





Former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa and Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u on Saturday emerged as All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidates in their respective zones.

The election which was held peacefully across the three Senatorial districts was witnessed by Governor Bello Matawalle alongside party officials from both the APC National headquarters and the state office.

In a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris Gusau and obtained by Sunday Tribune said the governor witnessed the Zamfara West senatorial election held at Talatan Mafara, the home town of the former governor of the state, Yari.

According to the statement, the election was also supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and security agencies.

The statement stated that at Zamfara West, former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari was returned unopposed. “Similarly, in other primaries held, Senator Sahabi Yau clinched the Zamfara North ticket while Senator Kabiru Marafa also picked Marafa also picked the Central Senatorial ticket.

Adeola gets APC Ogun West senatorial ticket

Senator Solomon Adeola has won the Ogun West Senatorial District ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeola who is currently a member of the Red Chamber representing Lagos West, was declared winner of the senatorial primary held at Oroona Hall, Ilaro, on Saturday, supervised by Mr. Gbenga Odukoya who chaired the electoral panel committee.

Adeola, popularly known as Yayi in the political circle, polled 294 votes to defeat the incumbent, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, who had no vote.

The 295 delegates were from five local government areas in the district, which include Imeko Afon; Yewa South; Yewa North; Ipokia and Ado-Odo/ Ota were accredited for the exercise, but a voter abstained from voting, thereby, making the total votes cast 294.

El-Rufai’s former Chief of Staff wins Kaduna APC central senatorial ticket

Former Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State, Hon. Muhammad Abdullahi, has emerged the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kaduna Central Senatorial district. He was returned unopposed in the primary election held at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hall, Kaduna on Saturday after his two opponents, Usman Sani and Hajia Rabi Salisu withdrew from the contest.

Kogi Speaker wins KabbaBunu/Ijumu ticket

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Prince Kolawole Matthew has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency. Matthew, who polled 69 votes defeated the State Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara, David Aiyedogbon, and Segun Olobatoke to pick the ticket.

Also, the son of a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Mr Folorunsho Olafemi, also won the House of Representatives primary ticket to represent in Yagba Federal Constituency after he was announced winner in the exercise held at Isanlu on Friday.

Also in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Hon. Sanni Abdulraheem,worn the House of Representatives ticket for Ajaokuta Federal constituency.

2023: APC Majority Leader, Ado-Doguwa wins primary election

The incumbent Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa has won the party’s ticket unopposed, to contest in the 2023 elections.

Hon. Ado-Doguwa, who was a member of the House in the defunct Third Republic, and returned to the parliament in the current Fourth Republic, will be seeking re-election for the seventh term.

“This is my 7th mandate, to run for the House of Reps unopposed, without any contention,” the lawmaker told parliamentary correspondents, while appreciating the party leaders and members in his constituency and Kano State by extension for their support.

Umahi picks Ebonyi South APC senatorial ticket

The former South East zonal chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Austin Umahi, has been declared winner of the Ebonyi South senatorial APC primary’s election.

The election which held at Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state was contested by Umahi and Mrs Ann Agom-Eze.

Umahi scored 279 votes to defeat Agom-Eze who polled 5 votes.

Declaring Umahi the winner of the election primaries, the returning officer, Prof. Mohammed Zubairo, commended the contestants for their peaceful conduct during the election.

APC Akwa-Ibom primary a sham —Akpanudoedehe

Immediate past national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Akwa-Ibom State, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, has dismissed the primary conducted in the state as a sham.

The election committee led by Tunde Ajibulu, on Friday had announced Mr. Akanimo Udofia, as the winner of primary election to emerge candidate of the party.

But Akpanudoedehe in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen alleged connivance against him.

Akpanudoedehe in his statement disclosed that the Election Committee agreed with authorities of the Nigeria Police, the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and the REC to postpone the election on scheduled date based on the claim by Mr.Iginni that he was traumatized.

The former national secretary said he was surprised to hear that Mr. Udofia was pronounced winner of the election that all agreed to put on hold till the following day.

Former NIMASA DG, Ade Dosunmu dumps PDP, joins NNPP

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and founding member of Lagos State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ade Dosunmu, has joined the Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

This is coming after his resignation from PDP. Recall that Dosunmu in his resignation letter, a copy sent to the Chairman of Ward ‘B’ Apapa Local Government, Lagos State, had said his decision to leave the party after spending 23 years was because his ideas were no longer aligning with what obtains in the party. In his statement of joining a new party at the weekend, Dosunmu said: “I write to inform the general public, my political associates and friends that I am moving to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).”

Ado Ibrahim joins presidential race, picks YPP form

The National Chairman, Young Progressive Party (YPP), Comrade Bishop Amakiri and one of the party’s Presidential Aspirant, Prince Malik AdoIbrahim on Friday assured the teeming Nigerian electorate of the party’s resolve to win the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The duo gave the assurance during the procurement of the YPP’s Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms at the YPP’s National Secretariat in Abuja. Speaking exclusively with Sunday Tribune, Comrade Amakiri who reiterated the Party’s resolve towards providing quality leadership for Nigerians in various elective offices, described Ado-Ibrahim as the candidate to beat.

Lalong picks Plateau South APC senatorial ticket

Plateau State governor Simon Lalong has clinched the APC ticket to run for Plateau South Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general election.

At the primary election held in Shendam, the Zonal Headquarters of the Senatorial District, the delegates unanimously elected the governor, who was unopposed as the candidate of the APC. As the sole candidate, the governor was elected through affirmation.

Zonal Chairman of the APC in Plateau Southern Senatorial Zone, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi Nyalum, said members of the party in the zone resolved to give Governor Lalong their mandate to represent them in the Red Chambers because of his experience and performance as governor of the state.

Niger NASS Member emerges APC candidate for fifth time in Niger

A serving member of the House of Representatives representing Kontagora, Wushishi, Mashegu and Mariga Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba (Maisolar) has emerged as the APC candidate for the 2023 general elections. Announcing the results in Kontagora, the Returning Officer, Ado Abdulkarim, said that the incumbent lawmaker scored 216 votes against his opponent Suleiman Mazakuka who got zero vote with four invalid votes.

Former Speaker, Finance Commissioner win APC Senatorial tickets in Cross River

Former speaker, Cross River State House of Assembly, Eteng Jonah Williams and former Finance Commissioner, Asuquo Ekpeyong, have both won the APC senatorial primaries in their respective senatorial districts.

While Eteng Jonah won the APC senatorial ticket for Cross River Central Senatorial District with 152 votes to defeat Akin Rikets, who scored 109 votes, the immediate past Finance Commissioner, Asuquo Ekpeyong, won the APC senatorial ticket for the Southern Senatorial District ticket with a total of 347 votes to defeat Victor Effiom Ekpo who scored 0 k(zero) votes.

Adetunmbi loses as Bamidele, Adaramodu win senatorial tickets in Ekiti

The lawmaker representing Ekiti Central senatorial district, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; the lawmaker representing Central federal constituency 1, Yemi Adaramodu and Cyril Fasuyi have secured the senatorial tickets of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state.

The duo of Bamidele and Adaramodu were elected unopposed and affirmed by the delegates at the primaries held in Aramoko-Ekiti and Ikere-Ekiti respectively, while Fasuyi defeated the incumbent, Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi to clinch the Ekiti North senatorial ticket. Reacting, Bamidele said returning him unopposed as the party’s candidate represented highest regard and respect that he won’t take for granted.

Ex-governor, Daniel, Abiodun’s CoS, Adeola secure senatorial tickets in Ogun

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has clinched the Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Ogun East in the 2023 election. Daniel at the Senate Primary Election held at Itoro Hall, in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area polled 450 votes, while Seyi Oduntan had 11 votes and former deputy governor of the state, Prince Segun Adesegun scored six votes.

The incumbent, Senator Lekan Mustapha, withdrew his ambition shortly before the commencement of the exer- cise. Unconfirmed report had it that the Awujale and Para- mount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, pleaded with Mustapha to step down for Daniel. Despite his withdrawal, a total of 29 votes were counted in his favour.

Similarly, the Chief of Staff to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Alhaji Salis Shuaib, also won the senatorial ticket for Ogun Central Senatorial District. Senator Adeola also won the Ogun West Senatorial District ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adeola, popularly known as Yayi in the political circle, polled 294 votes to defeat the incumbent, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, who had zero vote.

The exercise, was equally supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led Kolapo Ademole, party officials and security agents, including soldiers, who were on ground to ensure adequate security.

The 295 delegates were from five local government areas in the district include Imeko Afon; Yewa South; Yewa North; Ipokia and Ado-Odo/Ota were accredited for the exercise, but a voter abstained from voting, thereby, making the total votes cast 294.

Odukoya declared that Senator Adeola, having polled a total of 294 valid votes to defeat Adebiyi, became the APC’s senatorial candidate for Ogun West. He extended his hand of friendship to those who contested with him, to join him in making APC emerge victorious in the senatorial district next year.

Kogi West APC Senatorial Primary, Senator Smart Adeyemi loses to Karimi

The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi has lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial primary election to Hon. Sunday Karimi The primary election was held in Kabba on Saturday.

At the end of the election, Hon. Sunday Karimi scored 288 votes while Muyiwa Aina came second with 73 votes.

Senator Smart Adeyemi scored 43 votes while the only woman in the race, Doyin Eshanumi scored 1 vote.

Isah Abdulkareem scored 9 votes while they recorded 6 invalid votes.

Senator Sani Musa emerges as the winner in the Niger East Senatorial Primaries

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial district of Niger State at the National Assembly, Abuja, has won the Senatorial Primary on the platform of APC on Saturday in Minna,with 494 votes against two votes by his main opponent, one Dr. Ibrahim ( Boka) Dada.

The chairman of the APC Senatorial Primaries, Dr. Raymond More, declared the results after counting the ballot papers with no voided/ invalid papers at the Justice Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre on Saturday in Minna Niger State capital.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (aka 313) is running for the Senatorial election on the platform of the ruling APC for the second term and he is now the candidate of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general polls in the country.

Stalemate in Lagelu/ Akinyele federal constituency, as former Oyo Assembly Chief Whip claims victory

The primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to pick the party’s representative for the House of Representatives election next year in Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency ended stalemate on Friday as the three aspirants scored the same number of votes.

While announcing the result of the primary election, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr. Ayobami Tirimisiyu, announced that Hassan Olawale Giwa, scored 31 votes, Olasupo Philips David, 31 votes, Adeyemo Modinat Temitope, 31 and Akinmoyede Lafisoye Wasiu, who had gone to stage a parallel primary, 0 vote.

While 4 votes were void. Tirimisiyu further announced that the number of delegates are 130, while the total number of votes cast were 97. Speaking on the development, a leader of the party in Lagelu Local Government, Honourable Remi Adebayo, described the outcome of the election as healthy for internal democracy, stating that the aspirants involved will go back and rejig ahead of a fresh election which will come up as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, according to the outcome of another primary election held at Lalupon, Lafisoye Akinmoyede polled 92 votes out of 97 total votes cast to defeat Hazzan Olawale Giwa, who scored 1 vote, Olasupo Phillips David polled 1 vote while Adeyemo Modinat Temitope scored zero, while three votes were voided. Reacting to another primary election, held elsewhere in which a former Chief Whip of the Oyo State House of Assembly emerged victorious, Adebayo described it as an excuse by the lawmaker to save himself from humilation. Adebayo said:”The primary election was supposed to be among four aspirants, and it was supposed be held at an agreed venue, and only one aspirant, Lafisoye Akinmoyede, out of four went on to organise another one at his own backyard and he declared himself winner, what do we call that? It is nothing but a charade.

Meanwhile, aspirants jostling for the All Progressive Congress (APC) ticket to contest the Atisbo/Saki East state constituency seat in the Oyo State House of Asembly in next year’s general elections, have called for a fresh election as the one scheduled for Friday could not hold as scheduled.

The concerned aspirants are: Atilola Babatunde; Niyi Olabiyi; Ogunwale Ademola; Yakubu Busari and Babatunde Falola. The primary election slated for Tede Town Hall failed to hold, as the aspirants, delegates and other members waited for several hours for officials saddled with the responsibility of conducting the exercise without any of them in sight despite the presence of security personnel both Police, civil defence Amotekun and other security personnel.