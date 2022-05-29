The goal is to take over music industry soon, says DJ OP DOT

Fast-emerging music sensation and disc jockey, Opeyemi Oladipupo Soidiq, otherwise known as DJ OP DOT is making moves to put his name and brand on the world map with music engagements and unrelenting passion for his fans.

Call him a disc Jockey or beat maker, one may not be wrong as the Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State-born entertainer has emerged as one of the most trending artistes making the city and music industry proud with his talent.

From taking his music to different parts of the country and getting the much-needed recognition that will serve as catalyst for his emergence on the global stage, DJ OP DOT says he always wants to bring the best of himself to his job in order to stay relevant.

While the competition is rife in the music industry, the disc jockey said nothing strengthens a man better than the healthy competition that keeps one on his toes, adding that with so many talents competing for space in the industry, it is necessary for him to focus on his game rather than the noise.

He hinted about a new music collaboration with top music artistes in Nigeria but would not reveal the name yet.

“There are plans to work with top music stars in Nigeria and beyond and we already taking but I don’t want to reveal much now. The focus now is on my career, getting better and taking over the industry with my craft.”





