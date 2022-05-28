APC primaries: Abiru wins Lagos East Senatorial ticket

Senator Tokunbo Abiru representing Lagos East Senatorial District on the the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday won the party’s primary, polling a total 344 votes, to again fly APC flag as its candidate for the coming 2023 general elections.

The result of the primaries held at the CMD ground, Magodo GRA, was announced by the Returning Officer, Mr. Fuad Oki, saying no invalid vote was recorded.

Lagos East Senatorial District consists of five local governments namely Epe, Ikorodu, Somolu, Kosofe and Ibeju-Lekki.

The primary, which commenced at 12:30p.m, was held under heavy presence of security personnel, including the DSS, Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSDC) and the Neighborhood Watch.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representatives were also on ground to monitor the election.

Speaking on his victory, Sen. Abiru, who won unopposed, commended the party and members for their support and patience, even as he expressed joy at the outcome of the exercise which said went peacefully.





The lawmaker assured that he was poised to deliver more dividends of democracy to his constituents, adding that to whom much was given, much was expected.

Also speaking, Chairman, Epe Local Government, Hon. Wuraola Animashahun, described the electoral process as peaceful, free and fair, saying that the absence of challenger against Sen. Abiru was due to the love people of the senatorial district had for him, which she further described as immeasurable.

“Accessing the exercise, it is a good one since there is no opposition which is due to the love they have for the sitting senator which is immeasurable,” she said.

“Even if he is going for four terms, people will not contest against him because he is doing well and representing their interest at the National Assembly. If someone is representing us well, why should we oppose him?” she queried.

The council boss, however, called on Senator Abiru “to keep up with the good works” and assist Epe people with good roads, while also calling on him “to assist our youths and women with empowerment programmes.”

In his own remark, Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Hon. Dele Oshinowo, also described the party primary as peaceful, adding that the incumbent had helped the constituency.

According to him, Abiru has been in touch with the party leaders, saying he always carried members along and doesn’t take decision alone without consultation.

“I want to advice the senator to continue with the good works which make people not to be interested in contesting against him because that is what the people want,” he said.

Former member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Segun Olulade, commended the incumbent, Abiru for quality representation for the people of Lagos East Senatorial District, saying that his victory at the exercise was a “confirmation of his services rendered to people of his senatorial district, it is just to come and affirm that he has been returned unopposed.”