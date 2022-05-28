Former Lagos deputy governor defeats Obanikoro, Opeifa to clinch Lagos West APC Senatorial ticket
Former deputy governor in Lagos State, Dr Idiat Adebule has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to represent Lagos West Senatorial district at the Red Chamber.
Dr Adebule polled 424 delegates’ votes to defeat her challengers, the former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who scored 119 and former Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Kayode Opeifa, who recorded four votes while 10 votes were voided.
Chairman, Lagos Senatorial primary election committee, Chief Emeka Okafor declared Adebule as winner of the primary election held at the Agege Stadium, Agege on Saturday.
Meanwhile, a group for gender parity and positive political change in Lagos State, the Transformation Ambassadors (TTA) has commended the leadership of the party and delegates for the smooth conduct of the primaries in the district.
The convener of the group, Comrade Olufemi Omojuwa, described the emergence of the former deputy governor as a round peg in a round hole.
He said: “As a stakeholder in the Lagos West district, we are keen about political development and I must say, the emergence of Dr Idiat Adebule is a reflection of the votes of the delegates and the people’s choice.
“We know what she represents and we are sure of good representation at the red chamber. We applaud the leadership of the party for allowing the votes of the people count and their voices heard.
“For some time, we have been agitating for selfless and people’s oriented lawmakers in the Upper and Lower chambers and our prayers have been answered.
“We are sure of good representation with Dr Idiat Adebule as senator representing Lagos West and Hon Lanre Ogunyemi as our lawmaker for the House of Representatives in the Ojo Federal Constituency.
“Like I have said earlier, we deserve a better deal and excellence in Lagos West and we are certain that God has answered our prayers.”
