APC must record flawless win in 2023, Uzodinma charges members

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the South East to ensure a flawless win for the party in the upcoming 2023 general elections. He said during the APC South East Zonal stakeholders meeting held during the weekend at Rockview Hotel, Owerri.

Uzodimma said the APC will secure victory in the coming elections because the party is in charge of 22 states of the federation. Also speaking, the APC National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-East, Ijeoma Arodiogbu, said the governing party has performed well in the region, with the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge. He noted that the party in the region is united in its resolve to ensure victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential elections.