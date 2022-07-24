APC must record flawless win in 2023, Uzodinma charges members

He said during the APC South East Zonal stakeholders meeting held during the weekend at Rockview Hotel, Owerri.
Also speaking, the APC National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-East, Ijeoma Arodiogbu, said the governing party has performed well in the region, with the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge.
He noted that the party in the region is united in its resolve to ensure victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential elections.
Also present include: Emma Eneukwu, APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opia, and the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Ikechukwu Iloh among others.
