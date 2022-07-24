Insecurity: Anambra community bans youth activities

Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State has banned youth activities as a way of curbing restiveness and insecurity within the area.

The President General of the community, Mr. Chidiebele Obika stated this over the weekend during a meeting of the combined groups in the community, including the Nteje Development Union (NDU), the women’s group, and custodians of the community’s culture and traditions.

Obika who was recently made the caretaker chairman stated this while addressing the gathering, noting that indiscriminate sale of land is also abolished as monies realized from such sales were the cause of laziness among most of its youths.

He said: “We are pained by the state of insecurity in Nteje community today, and we have gathered here to take steps to correct some of the things that have been causing it.”

Recently, soldiers invaded the community with the excuse of looking for criminals called unknown gunmen, and about six youths were said to have been killed.

“One thing I’m sure of is that our youths are not members of IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra), or ESN (Eastern Security Network).

“But we know that we have restive youths, and we are taking steps to curb them. That is why we have resolved that from today, all youth activities in the community have been abolished, and all youth leadership disbanded.

”It is in the guise of being youth leaders that some people have become terror unto the community, and that must stop. When we are ready to hold elections for youth groups, we will announce it and the people will elect their leaders, not one person standing up and arrogating leadership to themselves.

“Also, indiscriminate sales of land have caused our youths to be lazy, but to rely only on sales of land as income. This has caused most of our land to be sold away by people illegally.

“From today, anyone wishing to sell land must inform their families, and they, in turn, will inform Ojiana (custodians of tradition), who will now inform the community leadership. Same for anyone wishing to buy land in Nteje,” he said.

Meanwhile, the community has also stated that it will begin registration for all non-indigenes living in the community, as they have discovered that some non-indigenes were part of the insecurity in the area.