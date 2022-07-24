Abuja-Kaduna train terrorists plan to kidnap Buhari, El-rufai, prominent Nigerians in new video

Terrorists who kidnapped the passengers of Kaduna-Abuja train have vowed to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari, and Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai if their demands are not met soon.

The terrorists suspected to be members of Ansaru also stated that they will abduct other prominent Nigerians, as well as cause mayhem in the country.

In a new video, the group released on Sunday morning which is trending on social media platforms saw the terrorists flogging the remaining male passengers of the train.

While the female passengers were asked to line in front of the male passengers after they were flogged.

The two minutes, 50 seconds video saw a bearded passenger who was asked to speak on their behalf saying, the terrorists told them that they did not plan to keep them as hostage for more than a week, but for the non challant of the Federal Government.

He, therefore, called on the international community and the United Nations to come to their aid since the federal government has failed to ensure their freedom.

Also, at the background, an elderly woman around the ages of 85 to 90 was heard cursing the federal government in the Hausa, saying, “Allah ya isa” (meaning We leave you with God).

She lamented that they voted APC and President Muhammadu Buhari with the hope north and the country will be secured but all in vein.

Also, speaking in the video, one of the terrorists boasted that they will kidnap President Buhari, Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai and other prominent Nigerians,saying they are going to destabilise the country soon if their demands are not met.

The terrorists also threatened to kill and sell off some of the remaining Kaduna train passengers in their captivity.

“This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us. These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past.

“Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.”

