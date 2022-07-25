APC Ebonyi South primary: Ann lied on oath to mislead judge ​― Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has alleged that Princess Ann Agom-Eze misled the Judge whose judgement directed for a fresh senatorial election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

The governor and aspirant of the Ebonyi South Senatorial District said he was still in the race based on the new judgement calling for a fresh primary.

According to him, Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki has not availed the evidence that the second runner-up in the June 9th Senatorial APC primary for 2023 had withdrawn.

Governor Umahi said this while fielding questions from anchors on Channels television, on Monday, maintaining that visual evidence and a letter of such withdrawal by Agom-Eze were available for interrogation.

“I believe that my sister Ann misled the court. She lied under oath that she did not withdraw because she withdrew.

“What she didn’t know is that all the places she went to in the cause of her withdrawal, they all have cameras and they captured her.

“This is her withdrawal letter, which she submitted to the party, and that the party has given us a certified true copy. So by going to do an affidavit to the courts, that one, she didn’t know about the rescheduled primary too, so she did not withdraw.

“It is on record that she withdrew twice and that the documents are all there, and that we have the true Certified Copy. She lied on that oath and misled the judge into believing that she did not withdraw, and as such, she was not notified.

Umahi said the “consequence of that is that she lied under oath. And the consequence of that is that she did not just withdraw from a particular primary, she withdrew from all primaries in 2023, but the court says, do not exclude them, you can also take new people in re-conducting the primaries.

“The court nullified the election of the 9th that produced me and said there should be a fresh election. And the first two people, notwithstanding that two of them had withdrawn, should be allowed to join and that brand new person could be also allowed to join,” the Ebonyi governor and aspirant for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District stated.

