 Niger Governor commiserates with Zumba, Kagara people over flood, boat mishap 

​​•  commends  efforts  in rescuing  victims  

By Adelowo Oladipo
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has sympathized with the people of Zumba in Shiroro local government area over a boat mishap that led to the loss of one person, animals and goods.
The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje on Monday in Minna, described the incident as tragic and unfortunate.
He expressed gratitude to the Niger State Emergency Agency (NSEMA) and other members of the riverine community for their swift response in rescuing most of the victims and the recovery of the body of the deceased.
According to him “this is really unfortunate for a large number of people to be involved in such disaster. However, thanks be to Allah for rescuing almost all of them except for one that died and his body has been recovered”.
While commiserating with the family members of the deceased and praying for quick recovery of the injured, the Governor directed relevant Agencies to take necessary steps to avert a recurrence.
A boat carrying 24 persons including women, children and animals as well as goods was said to have capsized in the Zumba river on its way to Kwata Market in Zumba leading to the death of one person and another injured while 23 people were however rescued alongside a cow.
In a related development, Governor Sani Bello also commiserated with the people of Kagara in Rafi local government area over a flood disaster that claimed one life and destroyed houses following consistent rains in the community recently.


He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and directed NSEMA to provide succour to the affected households.

