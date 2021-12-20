APC Convention: Buni committee mulls sub-committees

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee held a meeting, on Monday, at the party national secretariat in Abuja.

In attendance were Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the APC CECPC, Mai Mala Buni; his National Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe; Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello; his Osun state counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola and Senator David Perewonrimi Lyon.

At the end of the meeting which lasted for several hours, Senator Akpanudoedehe told journalists that the interim national leadership has “resolved to set up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures for the National Convention.”

The Convention is expected to hold next February. Senator Akpanudoedehe statement read to newsmen was however on the actual date for the Convention.

He declined comments from newsmen shortly after reading his prepared speech as he walked into a waiting Sports Utility Vehicle, ( SUV).

The APC CECPC also ‘Congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of several pro-people policies that have positively impacted the lives of many Nigerians and subsequently passed a vote of confidence in the administration.”

Other resolutions of the meeting read in part:” The All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at its 18th regular meeting on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Party’s National Secretariat (Buhari House) reviewed its activities over the past one year. The CECPC also deliberated on various National and Party matters and resolved follows:

“Congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of several pro-people policies that have positively impacted the lives of many Nigerians and subsequently passed a vote of confidence in the administration

“The Party will engage critical stakeholders on issues that affect Nigerians.

“Deliberated on the planned National Convention and resolved to set up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures for the National Convention.

“Thanked Nigerians for their continued support for the Party and Government. The CECPC wished citizens seasons greetings and peaceful celebrations.”

