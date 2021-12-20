Sanwo-Olu inaugurates nine roads in Kosofe to serve 300,000 residents

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, inaugurated nine networks of roads and a bridge expected to cater for 300,000 residents in the Kosofe area of the state.

With a total length of 2.840km, the roads are to improve connectivity from Diya Street through either: Ajayi Aina/Ibrahim Onashokun/ Paul Odulaja/YetundeBrown/ Adegbenro/Ganiyat Dawodu to the Third Axial Underpass or Ayodele Okeowo/Soluyi Road/Femi Kufo/ Okun/Aderemi Akeju/Yetunde Brown/Adegbenro/Ganiyat Dawodu to theThird Axial underpass.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while commissioning the project, said it was in fulfilment of his administration’s promise to ensure continuity of governance by completing projects that were inherited from the previous administration, especially those that were directly beneficial to the well-being of our people, even as he described the Soluyi Community as a strategic settlement with a fast-growing population in need of infrastructural renewal.

The governor said it was this that prompted the government’s decision to prioritise the completion of the road network, with a total length of 2.840km, including a bridge, which he added would serve a population of more than 300,000 people, within the Soluyi-Araromi-Ifako-Gbagada Communities.

“These projects exist as a testament to our administration’s resolve to continue to provide the necessary infrastructure for sustainable development, in every part of the state,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“With the completion of these projects, our administration has once again demonstrated the topmost priority that we accord to the welfare and well-being of the people of Lagos, in line with our Greater Lagos Vision, and the Traffic Management and Transportation Pillar of our THEMES Governing Agenda.

“The ever-increasing number of people living in Lagos, and the attendant rise in vehicular traffic volumes and axle loads are partly responsible for the issues we face regarding road infrastructure in the state,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that his administration would continue to respond to this challenge by stepping up efforts in the area of construction and rehabilitation of roads and highways, as well as the expansion of the state transportation network, with renewed focus on its multimodal transport strategy.

This was just as he also promised to take some pressure off the roads in the state by utilizing the waterways and by rail technology, saying this is the reason his administration was pushing ahead with determination on the Lagos Light Rail project, as well as the construction of jetties and deployment of boats and ferries across the state.

He, therefore, charged the Community Development Association (CDA) of the area to immediately assume ownership of and responsibility for the judicious use of the road projects, saying they must care for them with devotion and dedication, and keep them clean, and the drainage free of waste, at all times.

Speaking further, the governor highlighted some of the benefits of the roads to include being an alternative route to the Third Mainland Bridge (TMB) and Apapa-Oworonsoki Expressway via the Third Axial underpass, saying this would serve to address the perennial environmental and infrastructural challenges, among others.

Welcoming the audience, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr Aramide Adeyoye, said the decision to embarked on the road projects was to ensure connectivity and reduce the burden and pressure on major arterial roads that linked to an integrated intermodal transport system which in turn opens up the local economy.

She recalled that prior to the project inception, the only access in and out of Soluyi Community, Gbagada was via the ever-busy Ayodele Okeowo Road abutting Deeper Christian Life Bible Church, positing that “the attendant traffic gridlock arising from high vehicular volume during peak periods necessitated the provision of an alternative route to ameliorate the discomfort, residents around the area experience while also addressing environmental challenges, particularly flooding due to inadequate drainage system.”

“Thus with the resolve of this administration to continue with the project which commenced in 2017, we now have a twin goal of boost in road connectivity and resolution of flooding,” Adeyoye said.

