APC campaign council assures issue-based campaign

The Director General, All Progressive Congress, (APC), campaign council, Governor Simon Lalong, has charged all supporters of Tinubu/ Shettima to make their campaign issue-based, particularly from the polling units.

The DG stated this when the Tinubu support group powered by Team Gamji, led by Alhaji Abubakar Kent and all executive members paid him a visit at the campaign council office in Abuja.

They were in the campaign council office to also present a congratulatory letter to Hon. Abiodun Faleke, member House of Representatives over his appointment as the secretary of the campaign council.

The DG who was represented by Yakubu Datti, his Chief of staff urged everyone to work towards an overwhelming victory for Asiwaju/Shettima, adding that their winning will be for all the members.

He expressed confidence in the group to do a good job, saying ” from the calibre of people present who are using their resources to support the course, victory is assured.

“Our campaign will be issue-based. We are going to campaign on the strength, character and personalities of our candidates, based on their previous track record of achievement.

” you must campaign in all our polling units. We are going to deemphasise campaigns at the national level. We must all go back and ensure that we win in all the units. He emphasized.

Alhaji Abubakar Kent, Chairman TSG Powered by Team Gamji while presenting a congratulatory letter to the Secretary of the Presidential campaign council on Tinubu/Shettima 2023 assured that the group will work assiduously towards the victory of the project.

Speaking also, Dr Moses Atakpa former head of service in Kogi State, who led the representatives from Kogi State, said that they are solidly behind Gamji who he said was working round the clock to ensure victory for Asiwaju.

Atakpa commended James Faleke’s sincerity of purpose, dedication and commitment to the success of the project.

In a goodwill message by Alhaji Abu Imam also assured that the group which is a movement of people working for the victory of the Asiwaju/Shettima presidency will leave no stone unturned until victory is achieved.

TSG powered by Team Gamji has members drawn from all the north central states of Niger, Plateau, Nassarawa, Kwara, FCT and Kogi State.

