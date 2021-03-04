Apapa gridlock: Lagos vows to enforce NPA’s E-call-up system

The Lagos State Special Traffic Management Enforcement Team has said that it will enforce the electronic call up system introduced for trucks by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The Head of the Team who is also Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, told newsmen during traffic inspection in Apapa that the team was still assessing the situation as directed by the government but added that the call-up system would be enforced.

Noting that there had been improvement, he however said there were some grey areas that needed to be addressed.

He said that the state governor had directed the team to assess the situation following the commencement of the call-up system by the NPA on Saturday, February 27.

According to him, there had been noticeable improvement, but he added that those grey areas need to cleared.

The places visited by the team included Funsho Williams Avenue, Ijora-Apapa Area B and Tincan port areas.

Our correspondent gathered that there had been noticeable improvement in traffic sitution following the take-off of the electronic call up system by the NPA.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary of the Lagos State Government, Gboyega Akosile, the state government said residents had expressed happiness over the call up system introduced by the NPA.

The NPA last week said that as part of the flag-off for the call up system, it had licensed eight truck parks.

Speaking to maritime journalists in a virtual meeting, Hadiza Bala Usman, NPA MD, disclosed that the authority had advertised for 13 truck parks, but said that only eight were qualified among those that applied.

She expressed optimism that with the call-up system, the gridlock in Apapa caused by movement of illegal trucks would be a thing of the past.

She warned that any truck that had not been called up, but was found on the road in Apapa would be impounded.

She insisted that shipping companies must have their own holding bays for empty containers.

