Ship owners express fear over leak of Deep Blue strategy plans

Indigenous ship-owners under the aegis of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) have expressed fears that the delay in deploying the Deep Blue Broad Spectrum Strategy by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Navy could lead to a leak of necessary details surrounding the new maritime security project due to long periods of time spent on deliberations.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, President of SOAN, Dr. Mkgeorge Onyung explained that since the dismantling of the OMSL operated Secure Anchorage Area (SAA), indigenous ship owners have adopted precautionary measures while navigating the waters off the Lagos coastline and the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the SOAN President, “We are still waiting for the deployment of the Deep Blue maritime security platforms. We are currently in a waiting game, hoping that the vacuum created by the exit of OMSL is quickly filled.

“The NIMASA DG, Bashir Jamoh, told me that they are currently moving the Deep Blue equipment. So we are waiting to see the commencement of the project. But you see, these are security issues and there is no time to waste deliberating and talking because these criminals are also strategizing. They are not just waiting for the Deep Blue to be deployed.

“You see, in deploying, it’s important that information surrounding the project is not let out. It’s better that we see the equipment in action rather than engaging so many people on what is being done. By the time much energy is spent on explaining and analyzing to people what is being done on the Deep Blue strategy, it might not be good for the fight against piracy because most of these criminals are also trying to survive by countering whatever government is doing.

“I think the Deep Blue technique is new, so everybody should just wait and watch until it is fully deployed.”

On methods adopted by ship-owners while the wait for the Deep Blue deployment persists, the SOAN President explained that vessel owners are just taking precautionary moves to ensure safety of vessel and crew.

“For now, we are just taking precautionary methods because our seafarers are dear to us like our family. We are just taking precaution around the Coast of the Gulf of Guinea. Everybody wants to play safe and is anxious to see the Deep Blue maritime security being deployed. NIMASA is trying their best and the DG explained to me what is being done. I might not be able to tell you what the DG told me so that it doesn’t end up being counterproductive.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.